|
|
Corey Shaver
Sheboygan - Corey William Shaver, 48, of Sheboygan, passed away unexpectedly at work on Saturday, November 2, 2019, in Sheboygan.
Corey was born on May 28, 1971, in Sheboygan, to Joseph and Vicki (Sager) Shaver. He was baptized, confirmed and a lifetime member of Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. He was a 1989 graduate of Sheboygan South High School.
Corey had a remarkable mechanical mind and worked at HCI Properties as a Maintenance Manager. In his free time, he enjoyed Muskie and Walleye fishing with son Jake, fixing and maintaining cars and motorcycles, and tending to home improvements. He was a friend to all, personal "prankster" to many, and always kept people laughing.
Corey is survived by two daughters, MaKayla Shaver, McKenzie Shaver; son, Jake Shaver; parents, Joseph & Vicki Shaver; sister, Tracy Shaver; two nieces, Kaitlyn Shaver Bresser, Alyvia Bresser; nephew, Zachary Bresser, and his dear fiancé, Michele Fortino. He is further survived by three aunts, one uncle, and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, William & Lorraine Sager, and Merlin & Wilma Shaver.
A funeral service to celebrate Corey's life will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 12:00 pm at Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sheboygan with Pastor Daniel Voigt officiating. Visitation will take place at church from 10:00 am until the time of service at 12:00 pm.
Memorial contributions can be given in his name and also to the Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving Corey's family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019