Corrinne L. Doherty
Plymouth - Corrinne L. Doherty, age 93, of Plymouth, WI, passed away on Friday (Nov. 6, 2020) at St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan.
Corrinne was born on May 6, 1927 in Plymouth, WI, a daughter of the late George and Leona (Reinke) Hand. She graduated from Plymouth High School in 1944.
On November 30, 1946, she married David J. Doherty in Cascade, WI. After their marriage, the couple resided in the Town of Mitchell for many years before moving to Plymouth in 2000. He preceded her in death on August 1, 2009.
She worked at Cleveland Container Company in Plymouth for several years. Corrinne was a member of Salem United Church of Christ in Plymouth.
She enjoyed reading, gardening and taking care of her flower beds and spending precious time with her family especially the grandchildren.
Survivors include; her children: Kevin Doherty of Plymouth, Lori (Carl) Holzer of Plymouth, Tim Doherty of Plymouth, Dennis (Brenda) Doherty of Plymouth and Steve Doherty of Plymouth. Nine grandchildren: Kathleen (Kenneth) Breit of Adell, Duncan Doherty of Sheboygan, Scott (Laura) Weber of Michigan, Darren (Morgan) Holzer of West Bend, Christopher (Brittney) Holzer of Springfield, TN, Danielle Holzer of Howards Grove, Erin Doherty of Sheboygan Falls, Jordan Doherty and Colin Doherty both of Plymouth. Nine great grandchildren; one daughter-in-law: Judith Doherty of Cascade and one sister-in-law: Adeline Doherty of Plymouth. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: David; her parents; her father and mother-in-law, William and Ella Doherty; One son: Richard; One daughter: Pamela and One daughter-in-law: Tammy Doherty. Brothers: John (Dorothy) Hand, William (Francis) Hand, Stuart (Elizabeth) Hand and Sister: Chester (Judy) Richards. Brother-in-laws; Edward (Evelyn) Doherty, Michel (Harriet) Doherty, Matthew (Shirley) Doherty, William Doherty and Patrick (Marge) Doherty. Sister-in-laws; Margaret (Leslie) Falk, Marie (Bill) Warga, Katherine (Al) Wehmeyer and Helen (Arlyn) Guenther.
A Private Funeral Service will be held at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Rev. James Hoppert, pastor of Salem United church of Christ in Plymouth will officiate. Entombment will be in the Garden of Peace Mausoleum at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Corrinne's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family.
The family would like to extend a Thank you to the staff in the St. Nicholas ICU for the compassionate care they provided our Mom this past week.