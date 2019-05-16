Crawford Ira Smith, Jr.



Sheboygan - Crawford Ira Smith, Jr., 91, of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully Monday, May 13, 2019 at St. Nicholas Hospital surrounded by his family.



Born August 7, 1927 in Baltimore, MD, Crawford was a son of the late Crawford Ira and Elizabeth Thorn Smith. He attended Lancaster New York area schools and graduated from Lancaster High School in 1945. He then went on to serve his country in the U.S. Navy as a Pharmacist Mate on the USS Catoctin. On May 20, 1989, he was united in marriage to Patricia Ann Ford at Grace Episcopal Church in Sheboygan.



Crawford worked in the plastics and floor tile industry for many years, most recently at VPI in Sheboygan until his retirement after 25 years. He also owned his own consulting business, Floor Inspections & Tests, Inc. and co-owned Happy Times Costumes 'N More for 25 years with his wife, Pat Ford Smith. He was a long time member of Grace Episcopal Church where he served on the vestry and sang in the choir. He was also a member of the American Society for Testing & Materials. He enjoyed reading, traveling, trains, and the Metropolitan Opera in New York and the Florentine Opera in Milwaukee. He was a 4 Letter Man in high school and college and loved all sports. He was also an avid Packers & Brewers fan. His greatest joy was the time he spent with his children and grandchildren.



He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Pat Ford Smith, Sheboygan; his children, Vickie Andrews, Peoria, AZ, Judith (Daniel) Micaletti, Phoenix, AZ, and Christian Crawford Smith, Sheboygan; his six grandchildren, Timothy Andrews, Collinsville, IL, Jennifer (Peter) Granger, Lapeer, MI, Daniel Micaletti, Phoenix, AZ, Nicholas Micaletti, Phoenix, AZ, Kyle Smith, Sheboygan, and Amber Smith, Appleton; his five great grandchildren, Alexis, Archer, Delaney, Grace and Jackson; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Vernon G. Smith.



A Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Crawford at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Grace Episcopal Church, 1011 N. 7th Street, Sheboygan. The Ven. Michele Whitford will celebrate the Mass. Family and friends are welcome at Grace Episcopal Church on Monday from 5:00 p.m. until the time of Mass. Inurnment will take place in the Gardens of Grace Columbarium.



The family would like to thank the staff of St. Nicholas Hospital for all of their loving care and support during his families time of need. They would also like to thank the staff and volunteers at The Gathering Place in Sheboygan.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in his name.



Crawford loved life and encouraged everyone to live "One Day at a Time."



The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Crawford's arrangements.