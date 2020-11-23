Curtiss Nyenhuis
Oostburg - Curtiss John Nyenhuis, 88, of Oostburg, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Pine Haven Christian Home.
Curt was born on December 25, 1931, in Sheboygan, WI to Harvey and Margaret (Theune) Nyenhuis. He was a graduate of Oostburg High School.
On March 20, 1952, Curtiss married Elizabeth Claerbout at Calvary Church in Cedar Grove. They had met at Camp Calvin when they were juniors in high school. Curt was employed at Gilson Manufacturing Company in Oostburg and Gilson Brothers Company in Plymouth. He served as Village of Oostburg Clerk for 17 years and Village of Kohler Clerk and Treasurer.
He was a member of Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Oostburg. Curt was a long-time member of the Choir and Men's Chorus and has been the Director of both. He served as Elder and Deaconate Treasurer. He taught Bible class and Sunday School for many years. Curt served as Sunday School Superintendent for a number of years. He also served on the board of Oostburg Christian School. He was a member of the Bethel Men's Society, Pine Haven Men's Chorus, Sheboygan County Board from 1978-1988 and citizen member of Health and Human Services Committee. Curt served his country in the U.S. Army at the Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland and in Verdun, France. He was part of the 32nd Division National Guard Band. Curt enjoyed watching local high school sports, attending his children and grandchildren's sporting events and crossword puzzles. The most important thing in Curt's life was his faith, where he found comfort in knowing he would spend eternity with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Curt is survived by his wife of 67 years, Betty; five children, David (Barbara) Nyenhuis of Oostburg, Paul (Sue) Nyenhuis of Saint Charles, IL, Jill (Don) Ludens of Oostburg, Nancy (Bob) Rohde of Mahtomedi, MN, Tim (Mary Jo) Nyenhuis of Schofield, WI; seven grandchildren, Megan (Paul) Willard, Adam (Mary) Nyenhuis, Gabe Nyenhuis, Dani (Justin) Phillips, Nicholas (Nicole) Ludens, Hope (Michael) Vander Ploeg, Ryan (Taylor) Nyenhuis; twelve great-grandchildren, Maya Willard, Caleb Willard, Jackson Willard, Claire Willard, Samuel Willard, Benjamin Willard, Ruth Nyenhuis, Thomas Nyenhuis, Logan Phillips, Colton Phillips, Sadie Phillips, and Madelyn Ludens. He is further survived by his two sister-in-laws, Nancy Claerbout, Beverly (John) Dees; brother-in-law, Richard (Janna) Soerens; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Curt was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Margaret Nyenhuis; three sister-in-laws, Hazel (Phil) VandeWall, Irene (Howard) Klug, Mary Soerens; brother-in-law, William Claerbout.
A private graveside service will be held. All are welcome to join a livestream of the service on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11:00 am by joining the Curt Nyenhuis Memorial Service group at www.facebook.com/groups/curtnyenhuis
.
A memorial fund is being established in his name for Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian Church, Pine Haven Christian Community and Oostburg Athletic Association.
Family would like to extend a special thank you to Pastor Dave Veldhorst, Pastor Nathan Strom, and the caring staff at Pine Haven Christian Community and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com
.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the Nyenhuis family with arrangements.