Cynthia A. Guagliardi



Sheboygan - Cynthia A. Guagliardi age 72 of Sheboygan passed away Friday evening June 7, 2019 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice surrounded by her family.



Born April 7, 1947 in Milwaukee to Raymond and Ada Lake Zunk, she attended local schools and graduated from Riverside High School in 1965. She went on to work for the Wisconsin Gas Company, Sears in Sheboygan and Vista Care until her retirement in 2018. She enjoyed volunteering, helping animals and traveling.



Cynthia is survived by her partner in life, Mike Volk; her son, Daniel (Deanna) Szerbowski, her grandchildren, Cameron (Bethany) Parry, Ashley (Tyler) Szerbowski, Stephanie (Pat) Szerbowski, Nicholas Szerbowski, Nathan Szerbowski, Natalie Szerbowski, Nolan Szerbowski; her great grandchild, Charlee Bailey; Mike's children, Amy (John) Houwers, Tess (Jess) Tilley; Mike's grandchildren, Ella Houwers, Emilla Houwers, Grace Tilley, Audrey Tilley, Eli Tilley and her beloved pets, Maddie, Moe & Sassy.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Steven, her sister Sharon and her beloved pets.



A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Thursday June 13, 2019 at the Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Ave., Sheboygan. The Rev. Gregory Whelton will officiate. Relatives and friends are welcome at the funeral home from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service.



In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Humane Society of Sheboygan County would be appreciated.



Cynthia's family would like to thank the doctors, nurses & staff of the Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their loving care and support.



The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Cynthia's arrangements. Published in Sheboygan Press on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary