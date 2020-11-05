Cynthia Anne Lutzke



Cynthia Anne (Meyer) Lutzke; "Cyndy" passed away on November 1, 2020. Cyndy was born in Plymouth, WI on February 14, 1943 and was a 1961 graduate of Plymouth High. On 12/30/1961 Cyndy married her life-long partner, Daniel J. Lutzke. The proud mother of 3 children, John Daniel Lutzke, Jodie Jane Jones Manasco (Issaquah, WA) and Andrew M. Lutzke (Plainfield, IN) and grandmother to Daniel Parks Jones and Brett Lutzke. Cyndy graduated from Pima College in Tucson, AZ with an AA degree in Nursing. Cyndy worked for many years as a clinic Nurse and retired from Coventry Health Care where she worked as a Nurse Case Manager. Cyndy leaves behind many friends across the nation in the places she lived and worked: Kewaskum, WI; Tucson, AZ; Algonquin, IL Dallas, TX; Taylors, SC; South Bend and Highland, IN; and throughout south FL. Cyndy had many hobbies but her favorites' where growing Orchids, gardening and Cooking. Cyndy is survived by siblings Cheryl Meyer- Gatyas, Michael Meyer, Mary Jane Meyer-Kelling and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her son John, Her brother Gerald Meyer and her parents Gilbert and Jane Meyer. Cyndy was a victim of the Covid-19 virus and as such there may be no funeral services. Please pray for her soul in heaven.









