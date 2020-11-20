1/2
Cynthia Lou Gold
1961 - 2020
Cynthia Lou Gold

Sheboygan Falls - Cynthia Lou Gold, 59, formerly of Michigan, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

Cynthia was born on July 26, 1961, in Escanaba, MI to Richard and Joanne (nee Norton) Bergeon. She graduated from Gladstone High School in Michigan, and later studied at Bay de Noc Community College. For over 20 years, she worked with the Community Action Agency through the city of Escanaba, providing support services to the people in the area. Upon moving to Sheboygan Falls a few years ago, she worked at Kohler Company briefly.

While in Escanaba, Cindy enjoyed volunteering with the Eagle's Club hosting their weekly Bingo. An avid fan of the Green Bay Packers and Brett Favre (but only when he was with the Packers), she loved camping, fixing and repairing computers, flowers and watching the history and discovery channel. She was always caring for others, and helped countless people with whatever they needed.

Cynthia is survived by her children Joe (Lynnzie) Moya of Sheboygan, WI, Jeff (Danielle) Moya of Escanaba, MI, Jacolyn (Brad) Berg of NC, Jacob Dahlgren of Sheboygan, WI and Nick Gold of Sheboygan Falls, WI. She is further survived by her grandchildren: Ellie, Payton, Jax, Nolan, Kaiden, Bradleigh, William (Missa) and River; sister Carrie Sullivan of FL; her sweetheart John T. Dahlgren of Sheboygan Falls, WI; former husband Jeff Gold of Gladstone, MI; brothers- and sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and her siblings: Candace Dahlgren, Connie Hartman and Rick Bergeon.

Relatives and friends may greet the family at Wenig Funeral Homes, 711 Broadway in Sheboygan Falls on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm.

A private family memorial service will be held. She will be laid to rest at Fernwood Cemetery in Gladstone, MI.

A memorial fund is being established in her name.

For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.

The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Gold family with arrangements.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Wenig Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wenig Funeral Home
711 Broadway
Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085
(920) 467-3431
Memories & Condolences
