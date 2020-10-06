1/1
Cynthia Lynn (Garcia) Meiselwitz
Cynthia Lynn (Garcia) Meiselwitz

Sheboygan - Cynthia passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 2, 2020. Cynthia was born on October 25th, 1967 to Gail Longoria and Antonio Garcia. Cynthia enjoyed cooking for her family, she also enjoyed such things as crocheting, music, taking walks and spending time with her grandchildren. Cynthia is survived by her mother, Gail Longoria; father, Antonio Garcia; stepmother, Joanne Garcia and her boyfriend, Justin Paarmann. She is also survived two brothers, Steven Garcia and Cory Garcia; her sister, Candy Stasiak and by her step brother, Darrin Puksich. Cindy is further survived by her three children, Kayla Garcia, Justin Meiselwitz and Jessica Saunders; six grandchildren and nieces and nephews. A private family memorial service will be held.

Rest In Peace Cindy






Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
