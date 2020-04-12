|
|
Cynthia Roth West
Dearborn - April 10, 2020. Age 88 of Dearborn. Beloved wife of Allan for 66 years. Loving mother of Michaela West, Bill (Renee) West, and Carole West. Dearest grandmother of Kristine (Ben) Breyer, Andrew West (deceased), Kathryn (Ryan) Fox, Jonah West, Dante (Aaron) West, Jules (Gris) West, Sara (Robert) Banek, and Michael Porcari. Loving great-grandmother of Rosalie, Henry, Ninette, Jackson, Emma, Madeleine, and Eliza. She studied Journalism at Northwestern University from 1950-1952 where she met Allan who was the love of her life. She loved travel, art, music, was a voracious reader, and a word and jigsaw puzzle aficionado. Cynthia will be deeply missed by family and friends. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Dearborn Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Road. (313) 278-5100. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Cynthia's guestbook at
www.voranfuneralhome.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020