|
|
Cynthia "Cindy" Sorensen
Sheboygan - Cynthia "Cindy" Sorensen passed away on Saturday August 31st ,2019 at the age of 72. She was born on August 18th, 1947 in St. Ignace, Michigan, the first child of Albert and Irma (Cavanaugh) Sorensen. Sister to Herbert (Susan Mengel) Sorensen of Plymouth and Barry (Bonnie) Sorensen of Sheboygan. Preceded in death by her parents and brother Albert. She was married to Donald Plier for 20 years and to Joseph Hauch for 15 years. Mother to three sons, Stephen Plier of Brookfield, Christopher Plier of Wauwatosa and Thomas (Cori) Plier of West Allis and three grandchildren, Lillian, Preston and Ethan.
She will be remembered for her fiery personality and her love of rock music as well as a love of flowers and nature. Special thanks to Kari and all of the staff at Cedar Grove Gardens for making her last months as wonderful as they could possibly be.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to The or other brain and memory related charities. A visitation will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday September 7th at 3415 N. 33rd St, Sheboygan WI 53083 with service to begin at 2:00pm.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 5, 2019