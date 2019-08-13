|
|
D. Allan Eisentraut
Plymouth - Allan Eisentraut age 75 passed away peacefully on August 12th, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Allan resided at Salem Green in Plymouth, Wisconsin and Hot Springs Village, Arkansas. Allan was born on May 24th, 1944 at Sheboygan Memorial Hospital to Donald and Valetta Eisentraut, Batavia, WI.
Allan attended school in Random Lake and graduated from Random Lake High School in 1962. Allan also attended Whitewater State College and Lakeland College. Allan married the love of his life, Nancy Jones on May 29th, 1965 in Plymouth, Wisconsin. At the time of his death he was married 54 years.
Allan worked at Kohler Company in the Engine Marketing Division for 13 years, before moving to Minnesota and working for Kawasaki in Shakopee Minnesota for 4 years. In 1981, Allan and his wife Nancy purchased Casey Jones Lanes in Plymouth Wisconsin and ran the business for almost 20 years. Allan and Nancy retired to Hot Springs Village, Arkansas where they formed many lasting friendships over the last 16 years.
Allan loved to play football and softball in his younger years and enjoyed deer hunting in Waupaca, WI each year. He also enjoyed golfing and bowling and was passionate about Packer football, never missing a game, wherever he was. Allan loved travelling with his wife and family, Las Vegas being one of his favorite destinations.
Allan is survived by his wife Nancy and their 3 sons, Jeff (Karen) of Bloomingdale, IL, Jamie (Amanda) of Howards Grove, WI, and Tim (Samantha) of Middletown, NY. He is further survived by 6 grandchildren, Lauren Lewis (Vincent), Jason, Jacob, Kaitlyn, Austin and Victoria Eisentraut, mother-in law Mary Jones, sister Donette Beimborn (Harold), sister-in-law Peggy Jones and many nieces, nephews, cousins and wonderful friends. Allan was preceded in death by his parents Don and Valetta Eisentraut.
Friends and family are welcome to join the family for visitation on Friday, August 16th from 3 PM - 6 PM at Suchon Funeral home in Plymouth, Wisconsin with a brief service to follow at 6 PM. A celebration of life will take place following the services.
Private burial will be held at Batavia Cemetery on Saturday morning.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial in Allan's name is being established for Sharon Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls, WI or Christ of the Hills Church in Hot Springs Village, AR.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to say a special Thank You to all of the Hospice Staff at Sharon Richardson Community Hospice for their support and kindness.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019