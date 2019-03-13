Services
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
D. Robert "Rob" Kaltenbrun


1968 - 2019
D. Robert "Rob" Kaltenbrun Obituary
D. Robert "Rob" Kaltenbrun

Sheboygan - D. Robert "Rob" Kaltenbrun, 50, of Sheboygan, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019. He was born April 6, 1968 in Sheboygan. Rob attended St. Dominic Catholic Grade School and was a graduate of Sheboygan Lutheran High School, Class of 1986. While in high school he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. Rob then attended UW-Green Bay before enlisting in the US Marine Corp. He proudly served in Desert Storm and was honorably discharged.

Rob was employed as a CNA for local area nursing facilities.

Music was a big part of Rob's life and he was an enthusiastic Star Wars and Star Trek fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was an avid Green Bay Packer and Milwaukee Brewer fan.

He is survived by his parents, Dennis and Kathy (Trester) Kaltenbrun; his brother, Joseph (Sherry) Kaltenbrun and their children, Nick, Kara, Nathan, and Kailey, all of Sheboygan; aunts and uncles, Renee' (Jim) Butzen, Mary Ellen Peterson, Barb (Pete) Strub, Eugene (Fran) Trester, Walter (Jean) Trester; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; Eugene (Anna) Trester and Leo (Gloria) Kaltenbrun; and two cousins, Kevin Trester and David Lee Butzen.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 am on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Ballhorn Funeral Chapels. Rev. Matthew Widder will officiate. A time of visitation and support will be held from 10:00 am until the time of service. Burial with full military honors will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Kohler.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in his name.

To sign the guestbook, please visit: www.ballhornchapels.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 13, 2019
