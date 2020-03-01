|
Dale A. Lengling
Plymouth - Dale A. Lengling, age 60, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully at home on February 28, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Milwaukee on May 10, 1959, a son of Diane (Thorgersen) and the late Eugene "Gene" Lengling.
Dale attended St. John Lutheran Grade School and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1977.
In July of 1985, he married Laticia "Tish" Geiger and together they raised their four children.
He worked at St. John as a custodian for many years. Following his work at St. John, he proudly served as a police officer for the Plymouth Police Department.
In 1998, he started Lengling Property Management and in 2001, he purchased Cozy Bar. Dale was always there to help those in need and cherished the relationships he had with the people of the Plymouth community.
Dale enjoyed playing cards, especially sheepshead. He also loved the Green Bay Packers, grilling, wearing flannel, and spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include: Three children: Amber Tellez, Joseph and Mykael Lengling; Grandson: Caleb; Mother: Diane Lengling; Brothers: Mark (Linda) and Bruce Lengling; as well as other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father: Gene and son: Cory "CJ" Geiger.
Funeral Services to celebrate Dale's life will be held on Thursday (March 5, 2020) at St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth. Visitation will take place from 2:00 - 6:00 P.M. with services to follow at 6:00 P.M. Rev. John Schultz will officiate.
If so desired, the family would like people to wear flannel shirts to the funeral in memory of Dale.
A private family burial will take place in the Plymouth Woodlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Dale's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020