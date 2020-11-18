Dale Alan Bintzler
Sheboygan - Dale Bintzler,"Bintz", passed away on November 16, 2020 at the age of 60 surrounded by his family. He was born January 13, 1960 to Lloyd and Maymie Bintzler. He attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan South High School with the class of 1978. After high school, he worked at R-Way Furniture and was then employed by Lakeshore Display for over 30 years as an assembly supervisor until his recent retirement last year.
He was united in marriage to his love Julee, "Jewels", on October 24, 1992. Together they raised their daughter Erin who was the joy in his life. As a family, they created many memories going on vacations to Boulder Junction, family bike rides, and swimming in the backyard pool. He was always so supportive and proud of Erin whether cheering her on at sporting events or supporting her throughout her schooling.
Dale was an avid outdoor sportsman. He enjoyed deer hunting and going up to the cabin for his annual grouse hunting trips. He was often the last one to bed "solving the world's problems" with anyone that would join the camaraderie. He was also an avid fisherman taking any opportunity to go fishing on Lake Michigan, local inland lakes, and his annual fishing trip to Rice Lake. He enjoyed passing on his love of fishing to his daughter taking her Powder Puff fishing and teaching her how to set up tip ups, even though they caught a lot of beer bass.
One of Dale's favorite sayings was "If you are not having fun, you have no one to blame but yourself". He was always the first one on the dance floor and known for his dancing. He enjoyed going out to watch football games and could frequently be found at Anglers Avenue. His support of "Da Bears" brought friendly rivalry to the games and will surely be missed.
His recent love in life was for his two grandsons, Ezekiel and Everett. They brought the biggest smile to his face and he took every opportunity to babysit. He was the best grandfather whether taking Ezekiel to the park, playing hours of monster trucks, or going to pools and waterparks. He loved letting the new addition Everett fall asleep on his chest.
Dale is survived by his wife, Julee; daughter, Erin (Rick) Zimbal; grandchildren, Ezekiel Richard and Everett Dale; siblings, Mark (Wanda) and Kay (Tim) Hill; 4 brother and sister-in-laws and 11 nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Maymie Bintzler and twin brother, Dean.
Private family services will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park with a celebration of life to be held at a later date.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses in the ICU at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center for their extensive care of Dale.
In lieu of flowers, online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com