1/1
Dale Alan Bintzler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale Alan Bintzler

Sheboygan - Dale Bintzler,"Bintz", passed away on November 16, 2020 at the age of 60 surrounded by his family. He was born January 13, 1960 to Lloyd and Maymie Bintzler. He attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan South High School with the class of 1978. After high school, he worked at R-Way Furniture and was then employed by Lakeshore Display for over 30 years as an assembly supervisor until his recent retirement last year.

He was united in marriage to his love Julee, "Jewels", on October 24, 1992. Together they raised their daughter Erin who was the joy in his life. As a family, they created many memories going on vacations to Boulder Junction, family bike rides, and swimming in the backyard pool. He was always so supportive and proud of Erin whether cheering her on at sporting events or supporting her throughout her schooling.

Dale was an avid outdoor sportsman. He enjoyed deer hunting and going up to the cabin for his annual grouse hunting trips. He was often the last one to bed "solving the world's problems" with anyone that would join the camaraderie. He was also an avid fisherman taking any opportunity to go fishing on Lake Michigan, local inland lakes, and his annual fishing trip to Rice Lake. He enjoyed passing on his love of fishing to his daughter taking her Powder Puff fishing and teaching her how to set up tip ups, even though they caught a lot of beer bass.

One of Dale's favorite sayings was "If you are not having fun, you have no one to blame but yourself". He was always the first one on the dance floor and known for his dancing. He enjoyed going out to watch football games and could frequently be found at Anglers Avenue. His support of "Da Bears" brought friendly rivalry to the games and will surely be missed.

His recent love in life was for his two grandsons, Ezekiel and Everett. They brought the biggest smile to his face and he took every opportunity to babysit. He was the best grandfather whether taking Ezekiel to the park, playing hours of monster trucks, or going to pools and waterparks. He loved letting the new addition Everett fall asleep on his chest.

Dale is survived by his wife, Julee; daughter, Erin (Rick) Zimbal; grandchildren, Ezekiel Richard and Everett Dale; siblings, Mark (Wanda) and Kay (Tim) Hill; 4 brother and sister-in-laws and 11 nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Maymie Bintzler and twin brother, Dean.

Private family services will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park with a celebration of life to be held at a later date.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses in the ICU at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center for their extensive care of Dale.

In lieu of flowers, online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reinbold Novak Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 18, 2020
Erin, Julee and Mark and family......Mark and I extend our HEARTFELT condolences at the loss of your dad, husband and brother. Our prayers for the peace of God to hold you close and for your memories to sustain you are with you. We're so sorry.
Mary Jo Cyr
Friend
November 18, 2020
Julee and Erin, so sorry for the loss of Dale. He was an awesome man, friend husband father and grandfather. He helped me in so many ways I that I won’t ever forget. Dale will be missed by many.
Jamie
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved