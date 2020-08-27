Dale Clemens
Sheboygan Falls - Dale N. Clemens, age 85, of Sheboygan Falls, went home to be with his Lord on August 26, 2020. Dale was born December 12, 1934 in the Town of Sheboygan Falls, the son of Norman and Adelia (Berth) Clemens. He attended Millersville and Cleveland elementary school, and graduated from Plymouth High School, class of 1954. While in school he belonged to the Future Farmers of America.
Dale married the love of his life and classmate, Joyce Meyer, on October 16, 1954, at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Sheboygan Falls. They were happily married for 65 years, operating the family farm, side-by-side. Dale was a baptized and confirmed member of Saron UCC Church where he served as a Deacon, Elder and Youth Advisor. Later he became a member of the First Reformed Church in Sheboygan Falls and belonged to the Keenagers group.
Dale was a past member of the Johnsonville Fire Department, and leader of the Johnsonville 4H Club. He served on Sheboygan County Holstein Breeders Association, past board member of the Sheboygan County Farm Bureau, County Agriculture Stabilization and Conservation Service Committee - 6 of his 9 years as the chairman. Dale served on the local Dairy Herd Improvement Association (DHIA) for 12 years and 9 years on the State DHIA Policy Committee and 5 years on the Hearing Panel. Dale was a member of Sheboygan-Ozaukee-Washington County Pork Producers as director and treasurer for 17 years. Dale and Joyce opened their farm to host the Sheboygan County Breakfast on the Farm and the Sheboygan County Twilight Meeting. During his youth, Dale was an active participant at the Sheboygan County Fair, showing hogs and later, along with his children, he showed poultry. Dale enjoyed his antiques and International Harvester (IH) toy tractors.
Dale was a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. In addition to his wife, Dale is survived by: Three children: Warren (Pattie) Clemens, Charles (Pam) Clemens and Sandra (David) Herwig; Eight grandchildren: Benjamin (Katie) Clemens, Samuel (Natalie) Clemens, Paul Clemens (fiancée: Hannah Ives), Carrie (Dave) Behr, Elizabeth Clemens, Britney (Chase) DeVrou, Alyssa Herwig and Anika Herwig; Twelve great-grandchildren: Ty, Lane and Trig Clemens, Makenzie and Rilynn Clemens, Josiah, Olivia, Jude, and Emerie Behr, and Beau, Jack, and Reagan DeVrou; Brothers-in-law and Sisters-in-law: Allen (Janet) Raeder and Gerald (Marilyn) Meyer; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his in-laws: Arthur and Lona Meyer.
With all his heart he loved his wife and family they created. Family togetherness gave Dale the greatest joy and peace.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday (August 31, 2020) at 7:00 P.M. at First Reformed Church in Sheboygan Falls. Rev. Brad Veenendaal, Pastor of the Church, will officiate.
Visitation will take place at CHURCH on Monday (Aug. 31) from 4:00 P.M. until the time of services. Proper recommendations of the CDC will be practiced.
Burial will be on Tuesday (Sept. 1) at 11:00 A.M. at the Saron U.C.C. Cemetery in Johnsonville.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Dale's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
