Dale F. Nass
Random Lake - Dale F. Nass, age 77, of Random Lake, WI, passed away early Wednesday Morning (January 15, 2020) at his home with his loving family by his side.
He was born on May 8, 1942 in Milwaukee, WI, a son of the late Frank and Lorraine (Seeger) Nass. Dale graduated from Milwaukee Custer High School in 1960.
He served in the United States Air Force from 1961-1962.
On August 15, 1965 he married Pamela Schoenig and had their only child: Greg.
He was a machinist at the Evinrude Corp. in Milwaukee retiring after 38 years.
Dale enjoyed rides on his pontoon boat, fishing, bowling in many different leagues, gardening (especially raising tomatoes) and just hanging out with friends at Sipp's Bar in Cascade for happy hour, a strong drink and a good game of bar dice. He was known to all as the "The Plow Guy".
Survivors include: his Son; Greg (Michelle) Nass of Allenton, Three Granddaughters: Emily Nass of Waukesha, Alyssa Pugh and Rachel Nass both of Allenton, he is also survived by other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister: Donna Rae Mentink and his beloved canine: Misty.
Following Dale's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of his Life will be held on Saturday (January 25, 2020) from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 P.M. at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Military Rites will take place at the Suchon Funeral Home by the Plymouth VFW World Cheese Center Post #5612 at 2:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Dale's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send a special thank you to all of Nurses at St. Nicholas Home Health and Hospice for all your care and compassion given to Dale and his family.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020