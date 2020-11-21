Dale Hinze
Sheboygan - Dale R. Hinze, 81, of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his home on November 19, 2020.
Dale was born to Harvey and Vernetta (Wolfgram) Hinze, in Sheboygan. Dale graduated from the Sheboygan Central High Class of 1957. Dale was baptized, confirmed, and married at Ebenezer UCC in Sheboygan. 25 years after his high school graduation Dale had his shoulder tapped on by Barbara Knocke, asking to do the stroll, a former classmate and church member. Together they walked the promenade together, and never stopped for over 37 years.
In his early life, Dale was proud to work for his family at Hinze Ice Cream and had many stories of delivering taffy apples to the Milwaukee Braves and Green Bay Packer games. Dale worked for the Kohler Company in the foundry for over 30 years. In his youth, Dale was active in the Jaycees. He was also a member of the Free Mason Sheboygan Lodge #11 F&AM and was a Tripoli Shriner.
Dale was loving, caring, entertaining, and would always step up to the plate. He could talk your ear off, telling the most entertaining stories along the way - and you would probably end up purchasing a program for the NY Mets spring training in Florida before you knew it! He greatly enjoyed spending time with his family and his many years at Ocean Village in Florida.
Dale is survived by his wife of 37 years, Barbara; daughters, Lisa (Joe) Grohskopf and Christine (Tom) Grennier; stepdaughter, Terri (Ken) Rach; grandchildren, TJ, Tyler, Alex, Ashley; stepgrandchildren, Caitlin (Jake) Gronholz, Natalie (Nick) Seib, Jordan Theobald, and Sydney Theobald; great-grandchild, Nicolai; brothers, Larry, Jay (Ann), and Mark (Charlene); and many other friends and relatives.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents; and stepson, David Theobald.
A public visitation will be held for Dale at Ebenezer UCC (3215 Saemann Ave, Sheboygan, WI 53081) on November 25, 2020, from 10:00AM-11:00AM. Due to COVID-19, a private family service will follow.
Dale will be laid to rest at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Sheboygan. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Dale's name.
The family would like to thank Dr. Saltzberg and his team at Froedtert Hospital, Dr. Coulis, Dr. Johnson, and Sharon S. Richardson hospice for taking such wonderful care of Dale.
Please visit our website to leave your condolences for the family at www.zimmerfuneralhome.com