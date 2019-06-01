Dale K. Steffen



New Holstein, WI - Dale K. Steffen, age 58, of New Holstein, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 30, 2019.



He was born March 27, 1961, to the late Kenneth & Rosemary (Turba) Steffen.



Dale attended Holy Rosary Grade School and graduated from New Holstein High School in 1979. Dale had worked at various companies throughout the New Holstein area until health issues made it no longer possible for him to continue.



Dale very much enjoyed fishing, watching car racing, the Packers, Brewers, Bucks, and the Badgers. Socializing with friends and family was an important part of his life.



Survivors include his brothers and sister, David W. (Linda) Steffen of Elkhart Lake, Sandra (Jeffrey) Ditter of New Holstein, and Daniel Steffen of New Holstein; his nieces and nephew, Angela (Michael) Wirtz, Kari (Kevin) Blanke, Eric (Trish) Steffen, Nicole (Jason) Presto, and Jessica (Lucus) Petrie; 11 great-nieces and great-nephews; aunts; an uncle; other relatives; and friends.



Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth & Rosemary Steffen; a sister, Sharon Steffen; his maternal grandparents, Henry & Seraphine Turba; and his paternal grandparents, Frank & Veronica Steffen; aunts; uncles; and cousins.



A Liturgy Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1724 Madison Street, New Holstein, WI 53061. Dale will be laid to rest in the Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery.



Visitation: Family and friends may visit with Dale's family at Holy Rosary Church on Sunday, June 2nd from 1:30 PM until 3:30 PM.



For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.