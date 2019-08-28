|
Dale S. Thompson
Sheboygan - Dale S. Thompson, 85, passed away on August 23 in Sheboygan, WI after a long illness. Dale was a lifelong resident of Elyria and Grafton until 2017, when he and his wife, Marlene (Manns), moved to Wisconsin. He was a 1952 graduate of Elyria High School and served in the United States Marine Corps from 1952 to 1955.
Dale retired from Lorain County Printing and Publishing in 1995 after many years with the Medina County Gazette, where he was the production manager, and also the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram, where he worked as a typesetter.
Dale enjoyed woodworking, sports, skating, and fishing, and was known for his love of his family and community. He was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church and enjoyed listening to worship services when he could no longer attend. Most of all, he was known for his gentle sense of humor and his warm, friendly personality.
Dale is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Terry and Cindy Thompson of Oostburg, WI, his granddaughter Marin Skidmore and her husband, Nick, two nieces and one nephew, and his sister-in-law Harriet (Fobes) Thompson. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Marlene, his brother, Richard H. Thompson, and his parents, Harold and Maxine (Sutliffe) Thompson.
The family will hold a memorial service for Dale and Marlene later this year in Elyria, OH, and asks that memorial contributions be made to Church of the Air, St. Luke United Methodist Church, 623 Ontario Ave, Sheboygan, WI 53081.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Aug. 28, 2019