Dale W. Zimmermann Sr.
Dale W. Zimmermann, Sr.

Kiel - Dale W. Zimmermann, Sr., age 82, died peacefully Thursday morning, July 23, 2020 at his residence with his family by his side.

Dale was born on February 7, 1938 in Kiel, son of the late Carl and Marie (Henning) Zimmermann, Sr. He attended Woodland Park Grade School and Kiel High School. Dale participated in Band, Football and Softball while in High School. He was employed with Tecumseh Products for 31 years, retiring on June 1, 2000. In his retirement Dale enjoyed working at Badger Creek Golf Course as a member of the grounds crew. Dale enjoyed hunting and fishing, bowling, golfing, dartball, creating buildings out of wood as well as sudoku puzzles. Dale was a Packer Shareholder, and looked forward to a good Packer or Brewer game. Dale was an active member of the Kiel Municipal Band for 50 years, playing tuba until 2019. He also was a member of IAM (International Association of Machinist) for over 50 years.

In October of 1960, Dale married Dorothy Schwoerer. On May 5, 1979, he married Carol (Rusch) Sturtz at St. Peters UCC. She preceded him in death on July 15, 1997. On December 26, 2004 he married Nancy (Wittmann) Naujok at St. Peters UCC.

He is survived by his wife Nancy; six children: Dale (Julie) Zimmermann, Jr., New Holstein, Debra (Kevin) Blackburn, TN, Larry Sturtz, CA, Lisa (John) Schwarz, St. Anna, Christopher (Roberta) Naujok, Hudson, WI and Jeffery (Brittany) Naujok, CO; ten grandchildren: Jesse Hoier, Taylor Zimmermann, Lionel (Jamie) Clark, Lisa (Robert) Starcher, Jr., Sasha, Hunter and Sierra Sturtz, Charlie (Stephanie) and Patrick (Courtney) Schwarz, Carol and Marie Naujok and Jason and Reagan Naujok ; 11 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Dale is further survived by his three sisters-in-law: Betty Zimmermann, Ruth Zimmerman and Jeanette Boettcher, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Dale was preceded in death by his second: Carol Zimmermann, his parents: Carl and Marie Zimmermann, granddaughter: Abby Hoier, brothers and sisters: Margaret (Arnold) Pautz, Gladys (Tony) Hoerth, Carl Zimmermann, Jr., Rogene (Clarence) Faust, Robert Zimmermann, and Daniel (Florence) Zimmermann; brothers-in-law: Milton Thielke, Elroy Puetz, Alvis Faust, Eugene (Betty) Rusch and Wyman Boettcher.

The family will greet relatives and friends on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 2:00PM until 5:00PM at Bethlehem UCC (11608 Lax Chapel Road, Kiel). Social distancing will be encouraged and masks will be required during the visitation. A Private Family Funeral Services for Dale will be held at a later time, with burial to follow in the Kiel Belitz Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers a memorial will be established for the Kiel Municipal Band.

The family would like to thank St. Nicholas Home Care and Hospice for the wonderful care they gave to Dale and his family, allowing him to be home during his illness.

Dale could not have asked for a more loving, caring, giving, partner than you, Nancy. Thank you for all the love and care you gave him.

Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home, Kiel is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.




Published in Sheboygan Press from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
July 24, 2020
Nancy, I am so sorry for your loss. You and the family will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Heidi Bender
Friend
July 24, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Diane and David Methfessel
Family
