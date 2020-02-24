|
Daniel "Danny" C. Reimer
Menasha - Daniel "Danny" C. Reimer, 70, of Menasha, died on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Theda Clark Regional Medical Center in Neenah.
He was born in Sheboygan on March 13, 1949, the son of Daniel C. and Alice M. Tadych Reimer. On May 22, 1971, he married Christine Lacy in Sheboygan and they had two children. Then on November 27, 1987, he married Darlene D. Krug at Immanuel-Trinity Lutheran Church. Darlene preceded him in death on July 26, 2012.
Dan was a graduate of Sheboygan North High School, Class of 1967. He was a welder sprinkler fitter for various contractors, retiring from U.S. Fire. Dan enjoyed camping, motorcycles, grilling and playing guitar in church men's group and spending time with his grandkids.
He is survived by his two children: Renee (Andy Schelk) Reimer of Howards Grove and Daniel C. (Macarey) Reimer of Fitchburg; his step-daughter, Jackie (Ed) Braatz of Eden, two step-sons: Ken (Kim) Krug of Fond du Lac and Bob (Erin) Krug of Milwaukee, ten grandchildren, his sister Diane (Dave) Krueger of Neenah and his nieces.
He is also preceded in death by his parents.
VISITATION: Friends may call on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 11:00 - 1:00 PM at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.
FUNERAL: Memorial services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, with Chaplain Karen Kraus officiating. Cremation has taken place.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated in Dan's name.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
