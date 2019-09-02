|
|
Daniel James Clausen
New Holstein - Daniel James Clausen, age 76, of New Holstein, passed away on August 31, 2019. He was born on January 23, 1943, in Minneapolis, to the late Donald and Betty (Balme) Clausen. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Music Education from St. Cloud State College in St. Cloud, MN, in 1969. On July 6, 1974, he married Mary O'Brien at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral in La Crosse, WI.
Music was always an important part of Dan's life, including teaching vocal music at New Holstein High School, directing the Plymouth Arts Center Singers, and serving as an adjudicator for Wisconsin School Music Association. Dan also sang with the Lakeshore Chorale for 31 years, traveled to Europe twice with the group, served as its historian for several years, and created the displays for their concerts.
Dan spent countless hours volunteering at Ledge View Nature Center, was treasurer of the support group for several years, and organized the annual bike tour for many years. He was also an active member of the National Ski Patrol. Dan, along with his wife, Mary, enjoyed a more recent hobby together painting barn quilts for Calumet County.
Survivors include his wife, Mary; his three daughters, Erica (David) Vetrovec of Madison, WI, Andrea (Andrew) Krawczyk of Roseville, MN, and Diana Clausen of Minneapolis, MN. Dan's grandchildren, Grace, Natalie, Cecelia, Benjamin, and Vincent, were the joy of his life in recent years. In addition, he is survived by his brothers, Ronald (Jane) Clausen of Los Alamitos, CA, and Thomas (Shauna) Clausen of Eagan, MN; sister Jacqueline (Larry) Phillips of Jacksonville, FL; brother-in-law Myron Kasch of Eagan, MN; sister-in-law Sharon Warwick of Minneapolis, MN; brothers-in-law Michael (Lynn) O'Brien of Reedsburg, WI, and Allen (Michele) O'Brien of Eastman, WI; and several nieces and nephews.
Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Betty Clausen; his sister, Jeanette Kasch; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Clement and Virginia (Torgerson) O'Brien; and his brother-in-law, John Warwick.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at First United Lutheran Church, 2401 Kohler Memorial Drive, Sheboygan, Wisconsin 53081. Rev. Todd Smith, Pastor, will officiate.
Visitation: Family and friends may visit with Dan's family on Friday, September 6th, at the Sippel Funeral Home, 2618 Altona Avenue, New Holstein, WI 53061 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Visitation will also be at First United Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Saturday morning from 12:00 PM until 12:45 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dan's name may be directed to the family for Ledge View Nature Center or the Lakeshore Chorale of Sheboygan.
For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 2, 2019