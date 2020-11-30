1/
Daniel Jesinski
Daniel Jesinski

Sheboygan - Daniel "Jinks" Jesinski, 71, of Sheboygan, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee following a brief illness. Dan was born October 20, 1949 in Sheboygan to Otto and Irene (Derus) Jesinski. He graduated from South High School and went on to proudly serve in the US Army and was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War.

Dan worked at Armour Leather Company "Armira" for serval years. He then worked as a press operator at Polar Ware until his retirement.

Dan was an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. Family and friends were important to him. He loved watching the Packers, Badgers and Brewers, and spending time with his friends and create lasting memories with his family.

He is survived by his son Jeffrey (Mary) Jesinski of New Holstein, grandchildren: Jeremy and Jordan Jesinski, sister Karen (Wesley) Mand of MN, sister-in-law Virginia "Ginny" Jesinski of FL, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Philip, and brother Thomas Jesinski of FL.

A graveside service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery later next spring.

Please visit our website to leave your condolences for the family www.ballhornchapels.com








Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Zimmer Westview Funeral & Crematory Care Center
W2132 Garton Road
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-565-2331
