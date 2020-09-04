1/1
Daniel Lindow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Lindow

Milwaukee - Born to life on December 19, 1961. Born into eternal life on September 4, 2020 at the age of 58. He is survived by his loving wife, Laura (nee Felten), children, Ashley, Jennifer, Theresa and Michael. Also survived by loving sister, Noreen (Pat) Flook, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in passing by his loving parents, Leonard and Jeanette. Daniel proudly served his country in the Army during Desert Storm. He was a dedicated member of BACA and the Sheboygan Railroad Museum. Private services will be held at a future date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Sep. 4 to Sep. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Sheboygan Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved