Daniel Lindow



Milwaukee - Born to life on December 19, 1961. Born into eternal life on September 4, 2020 at the age of 58. He is survived by his loving wife, Laura (nee Felten), children, Ashley, Jennifer, Theresa and Michael. Also survived by loving sister, Noreen (Pat) Flook, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in passing by his loving parents, Leonard and Jeanette. Daniel proudly served his country in the Army during Desert Storm. He was a dedicated member of BACA and the Sheboygan Railroad Museum. Private services will be held at a future date.









