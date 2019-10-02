|
Daniel M. "Mike" Piper
Glenbeulah - Daniel M. "Mike" Piper, age 86, of Glenbeulah, WI, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend passed away late Sunday evening (September 29, 2019) at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center where he had been a patient the past four days.
He was born on March 27, 1933 in Kewaskum, WI, a son of the late Francis and Katherine (Slattery) Piper.
Mike attended St. John the Baptist Catholic Grade School and graduated from St. Norbert High School in 1952.
He worked on the family farm raising mink, Reliance Black Topping Company in Sheboygan and worked in the sheet metal industry for many years. In 1998, he retired from Hub City Interior Furnishing.
On June 28, 1969, he married Trudy Weiland at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. The couple resided in Glenbeulah since their marriage.
Mike was a former member of St. Fridolin Catholic Church in Glenbeulah and is a current member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Elkhart Lake.
He enjoyed golfing and treasured the happy times on the Crystal Lake Golf Course with the Thursday night men's league for over 30 years. Birdwatching was a passion. He was always looking out for the first Baltimore oriole spotting each spring. He enjoyed the challenge of trying to attract hummingbirds, purple martins and bluebirds. He enjoyed anything having to do with his grandchildren, frequently attending sporting events and playing games of sheepshead. He loved his breakfast out with his family and friends at Hub City and the Roadside in Plymouth and Tiffany's in Waldo. He was a loving father, devoted family man, and faithful listener to Paul Harvey. He was a happy man by nature always ready with a quick hello and welcoming smile.
Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years: Trudy of Glenbeulah; Son: Mark (Samantha) Piper of Boulder, CO; Identical twins: Susie (Jim) Barlow of Alexandria, VA and Cathy (Darren) Meiselwitz of Elkhart Lake and Daughter: Trish (Tom) Hermann of Jackson, WI; Seven Grandchildren: Ben, Jonas, Katie, Colin, Mikey, Riley, and Ashlin; Sister: Maureen Schmahl of Plymouth; Four brothers: Raymond Piper of Plymouth, Patrick Piper of Plymouth, Jim (Kay) Piper of Waldo, Don Piper of Dundee; Two brothers-in-law: Rick (Lois) Weiland of Waunakee and John (Merry) Weiland of Eau Claire; and One sister-in-law: Sue Weiland of Muncie, IN.
He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister: Peggy Piper.
Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday (October 3, 2019) at 1:00 PM at St. Fridolin Catholic Church in Glenbeulah. Father Philip Reifenberg, Pastor of the Church, will officiate. Inurnment will be at St. Thomas Aquinas South Cemetery (formerly St. Fridolin Catholic Cemetery) in the Town of Greenbush.
Friends and family may call at the CHURCH on Thursday (Oct. 3) from 12:00 Noon until time of Mass.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Mike's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation service is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com. The family would like to send a special thanks to the staff at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center for all the care and compassion given to Mike.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Oct. 2, 2019