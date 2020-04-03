|
|
Daniel Murphy
Daniel "Francis" Murphy, age 87, of Random Lake, WI, passed away early Saturday morning (March 28, 2020) at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on September 14, 1932 in Pound, WI a son of the late Joseph and Agnes (Wolfe) Murphy, Francis attended Pound Grade School and graduated from Coleman High School in 1950. He continued his education at Marinette County College graduating in 1952 with his Degree in Education.
Francis began his teaching career in a one room schoolhouse in Coleman and continued to teach while earning his Bachelor Degree in Education from UW Stevens Point and his Master's Degree in Education from University of Wisconsin- Madison.
On May 2, 1953, he married Carol Thomson, his high school sweetheart, in Coleman, WI.
He continued to teach in Coleman, Pembine, Wabeno, and Sauk City. In 1964, the family moved to Random Lake where Francis was a Teaching Principal, became the Director of Elementary Education, and retired in 1997 as Superintendent of Random Lake School District. Francis was honored for all his years of dedication to the school with the Random Lake football field being named after him "Murphy Field".
Francis was a former member and past president of the Random Lake Lions Club, belonging to many various education unions and clubs in the County and State School districts and was very active in his early years serving as a board member of the Boy Scouts of America. He belonged to Our Lady of the Lakes Church (St. Mary's Parish) in Random Lake, where he served as an usher, lector and a Catechism Teacher for several years.
When he was healthy, before his 8 year struggle with Alzheimer's Francis loved to read, go camping, tell stories and had a unique sense of humor. He most enjoyed spending time with his family.
Survivors include his loving wife of 67 years: Carol of Random Lake; five children: Glenn (Lydia) Murphy of Shorewood, Steve (Wendy) Murphy of Random Lake, Jon Murphy of Random Lake, Cheryl (Clinton) Ebersold of Fredonia and Scott Murphy of Oconomowoc; one daughter-in-law: Margie Murphy of Random Lake; eight grandchildren: Dan "D.J." Murphy of Random Lake, Benjamin and Patrick Murphy of Milwaukee, two step grandsons: John and Andy McCabe of Milwaukee, Jeremy (Becki) Murphy of Green Bay, Angela (Matt) Sedlar of West Bend, Cayleigh Ebersold of Fredonia, Emma and Kate Murphy of Arlington Heights, IL; four great-grandchildren: Taylor and Peyton Murphy of Green Bay, Linley and Carley Sedlar of West Bend; one brother: James Murphy of Appleton; one sister: Marilyn (Rodney) Chell of Frederick, WI; three sisters-in-law: Mary Kapla of Green Bay, WI, Carol Murphy of Salida, CO, and Darlene Garrigan of Portage, WI; two brothers-in-law: Dennis (Marge) Krejcarek of Oconto and Darrol (Joan) Krejcarek of Oconto Falls. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his step-father, Theodore Kapla and step-mother, Helen Charapata Kapla: a son: Daniel; grandson: Clayton Ebersold; sister: Ursy Kuschel; two brothers: David Murphy and Paul Kapla; and two brothers-in-law: Jerry Kuschel and Jerry Garrigan.
Francis' love of children, his kindness and his strong Faith will always be remembered. Even while Alzheimer's took Francis further from those that he loved, his gentle nature and witty humor remained with him until the end.
Following Francis's wishes, cremation has taken place and due to the current situation with the coronavirus, a celebration of life will be held later on in the summer of 2020.
Inurnment will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Random Lake.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Francis' name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send much love and thanks to their son and brother, Jon for always being there and helping Francis stay in his home right up until the end of his journey. Special thanks also to the rest of the family for all your help, love and support throughout the years. Special thanks to the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice and special caregiver, Cindy Large, for all the care and compassion you have given Francis and family.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020