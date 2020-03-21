|
|
Daniel P. Garcia
Sheboygan - Daniel P. Garcia passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice surrounded by his loved ones after a battle with cancer. He was 51 years old.
Daniel was born March 28, 1968 in Indiana, the son of Gustavo and Biolanda (nee Pena) Garcia. He graduated from South High School and went on to study drafting and design. For the last ten years, he enjoyed doing freelance drafting for companies.
Dan would do or say anything just to make someone smile or laugh. He'd say, "If you can't laugh at yourself, who can you laugh at?" Dan was always surrounded by family. In summer, he'd go frisbee golfing, fishing and attend family fry outs. He would spend time with the adults, but always made sure to save time for tag with his kids, nieces and nephews. He'd say, "you're only as old as you feel!"
Dan loved being a dad almost as much as being a grandpa. From nature walks, playing at the park, race cars and video games to school concerts, birthday parties, barbies and dress up, there is nothing he wouldn't do to see them smile.
Dan is survived by his fiancé Elizabeth Lensink of Sheboygan, daughters Ashley (Jay) Pike, Stephany (Emerson) Marr, Katlyn (Ahmad Akkad) Garcia and son Lorenzo Garcia. He is further survived by many loving grandchildren, siblings and extended family. Daniel was a loving father, grandfather, funny uncle and friend to everyone. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service honoring his life is being coordinated for this summer. He will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Sheboygan.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020