Daniel R. Giesen
Oconomowoc - Daniel R. Giesen, 79, of Oconomowoc passed away October 13 at Angels Grace.
He was born in Sheboygan, WI on November 29, 1939 to Andrew P. and Elizabeth (Richards) Giesen. Dan attended schools in New Holstein and Elkhart Lake until his parents moved to Sheboygan in 1951.
Dan graduated in 1959 from Sheboygan Central High School. In 1959 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served his country until 1961. He continued serving in the U.S. Naval Reserve until 1963. After his enlistment, Dan started a long and varied career in retail sales.
On May 23, 1970 he married the love of his life, Kathleen (Kati) Zylka at Mother of Perpetual Help in Milwaukee. They then moved to Oconomowoc in 1973.
Dan was a long time Rotarian and was a past president of the Oconomowoc Rotary Club. He was also an active member of American Legion Post 91 in Oconomowoc. He served on several boards in the Oconomowoc community and served as an usher at St. Bruno's Parish in Dousman.
Dan is survived by his wife Kathleen, his sister-in-law- Marjorie Giesen of Sheboygan, nephews Eric and Craig Giesen also of Sheboygan, great nieces and nephews, special cousin Jean Winkel and her family of Sussex and many, many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Andrew J. Giesen.
Dan enjoyed listening to a local radio show that closed with the song "Happy Trails," so happy trails Dan until we meet again.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dan's name can be directed to Oconomowoc Rotary Foundation, Lake Area Free Clinic, AngelsGrace or Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital Foundation.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, October 26th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Bruno's Catholic Church, 226 W. Ottawa Ave., Dousman, with Fr. Dan Volkert presiding. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass.
