Services
Pagenkopf Funeral Home
1165 East Summit Avenue
Oconomowoc, WI 53066
(262) 567-4457
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Bruno's Catholic Church
226 W. Ottawa Ave.
Dousman, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bruno's Catholic Church
226 W. Ottawa Ave
Dousman, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Giesen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel R. Giesen


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel R. Giesen Obituary
Daniel R. Giesen

Oconomowoc - Daniel R. Giesen, 79, of Oconomowoc passed away October 13 at Angels Grace.

He was born in Sheboygan, WI on November 29, 1939 to Andrew P. and Elizabeth (Richards) Giesen. Dan attended schools in New Holstein and Elkhart Lake until his parents moved to Sheboygan in 1951.

Dan graduated in 1959 from Sheboygan Central High School. In 1959 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served his country until 1961. He continued serving in the U.S. Naval Reserve until 1963. After his enlistment, Dan started a long and varied career in retail sales.

On May 23, 1970 he married the love of his life, Kathleen (Kati) Zylka at Mother of Perpetual Help in Milwaukee. They then moved to Oconomowoc in 1973.

Dan was a long time Rotarian and was a past president of the Oconomowoc Rotary Club. He was also an active member of American Legion Post 91 in Oconomowoc. He served on several boards in the Oconomowoc community and served as an usher at St. Bruno's Parish in Dousman.

Dan is survived by his wife Kathleen, his sister-in-law- Marjorie Giesen of Sheboygan, nephews Eric and Craig Giesen also of Sheboygan, great nieces and nephews, special cousin Jean Winkel and her family of Sussex and many, many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Andrew J. Giesen.

Dan enjoyed listening to a local radio show that closed with the song "Happy Trails," so happy trails Dan until we meet again.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dan's name can be directed to Oconomowoc Rotary Foundation, Lake Area Free Clinic, AngelsGrace or Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital Foundation.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, October 26th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Bruno's Catholic Church, 226 W. Ottawa Ave., Dousman, with Fr. Dan Volkert presiding. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pagenkopf Funeral Home
Download Now