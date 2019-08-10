|
Daniel Uelmen
Random Lake - Daniel Peter Uelmen passed away on August 4, 2019 at the age of 91 at The Sheboygan Progressive Nursing Home. He was born on June 29, 1928 to Dr. Leo J. and Daisy (nee Ferber) Uelmen of Campbellsport, Wisconsin. Daniel graduated from St. Matthew Parochial Grade School and attended Campbellsport High School. In 1950 he was drafted and served two years with the Second Armored Division (Hell On Wheels) as part of the peace keeping forces in Germany.
On November 4, 1950, Dan married Marilyn Trapp of New Prospect. They moved to Random Lake in 1953 and in 1956 they purchased Random Lake Oil Company which they owned and operated until his retirement in 1991. Dan was a member of Our Lady of the Lakes St. Mary's Parish, Random Lake. He was a 64 year member of the Hamm-Miller-Diedrich Legion Post, 60 year member of the Random Lake Lions Club and served on the Board of Directors of the State Bank of Random Lake.
Dan is survived by his wife, Marilyn; daughter, Rachel (Russ) Miller of Beechwood; son, Daniel (Sherri) Uelmen of Random Lake; grandson, Daniel Uelmen of Random Lake; granddaughters, Robyn (Eric) Hatton of Toledo Ohio and Samantha Uelmen of Springfield MA; and great-grandson Carson Uelmen of Random Lake. He is further survived his brother, Douglas (Evelyn) Uelmen of Green Bay; sister, Diane Feiten of Colby; and sister-in-law, Ann Uelmen of Campbellsport along with nieces and nephews.
Proceeding Daniel in death were his parents, mother and father in law, Richard and Pearl Trapp; brother and sister in law, David and Patricia Uelmen; sister and brother in law, Daisy Ann and William Carey; brother, Donald Uelmen; sister in law, Virginia Trapp; brother in law, Gerald Jandre; and grandson Russell Miller Jr.
Per his wish's, cremation has taken place. A Memorial Mass for Dan will be held on Saturday, August 17 at 11:00 am at our Lady of the Lakes Parish St. Mary's Chapel in Random Lake. The Rev. Richard Cerpich will officiate. A celebration of Dan's life will be held at the Five Pillar's Supper Club immediately following the mass. Private burial will take place at New Prospect Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Sheboygan Progressive Nursing Home and Compassus Hospice Services for the care given Dan over the previous 3 weeks.
In lieu of flowers the family requests gifts to a .
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with condolences and guestbook at www.twohigfunerals.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019