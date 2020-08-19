Darle Kosup
Sheboygan Falls - Darle Ann Kosup, 89, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Darle was born on April 5, 1931, in Sheboygan, WI to Mansuetto and Marion (Beste) Sopetto. She was a graduate of Kohler High School.
On October 20, 1951, Darle married Richard Kosup in St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. Darle was a friend and partner to her husband Richard for 69 years. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, daughter, grandmother, and great grandmother. She and Richard enjoyed many years as business partners best known as the founders of Richard's Restaurant in Sheboygan Falls.
Darle was an avid reader. She also found great joy in nature, gardens, family, animals, travel and her lake cottage in the Kettle Moraine. Darle's deeply felt compassions extended beyond her family and she contributed regularly to many causes. If you ask anyone they would say, "To know her is to love her".
Darle is survived by her husband, Richard Kosup; two daughters, Debra Kosup, Diane (Michael Lisnet) Kosup; three grandchildren, Reuben Kosup-Katz, Elisabeth (Brian Harris) Kosup-Kennedy, Haley Kosup-Kennedy; great-grandchild, Brian Harris, III; and her sister, Donna Sopetto.
Darle was preceded in death by her parents, Mansuetto and Marion.
Private services will be held at this time.
A memorial fund has been established in her name for Sheboygan County Humane Society.
Darle's family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the Sharon Richardson Community Hospice.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com
