1/1
Darle Kosup
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darle Kosup

Sheboygan Falls - Darle Ann Kosup, 89, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Darle was born on April 5, 1931, in Sheboygan, WI to Mansuetto and Marion (Beste) Sopetto. She was a graduate of Kohler High School.

On October 20, 1951, Darle married Richard Kosup in St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. Darle was a friend and partner to her husband Richard for 69 years. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, daughter, grandmother, and great grandmother. She and Richard enjoyed many years as business partners best known as the founders of Richard's Restaurant in Sheboygan Falls.

Darle was an avid reader. She also found great joy in nature, gardens, family, animals, travel and her lake cottage in the Kettle Moraine. Darle's deeply felt compassions extended beyond her family and she contributed regularly to many causes. If you ask anyone they would say, "To know her is to love her".

Darle is survived by her husband, Richard Kosup; two daughters, Debra Kosup, Diane (Michael Lisnet) Kosup; three grandchildren, Reuben Kosup-Katz, Elisabeth (Brian Harris) Kosup-Kennedy, Haley Kosup-Kennedy; great-grandchild, Brian Harris, III; and her sister, Donna Sopetto.

Darle was preceded in death by her parents, Mansuetto and Marion.

Private services will be held at this time.

A memorial fund has been established in her name for Sheboygan County Humane Society.

Darle's family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the Sharon Richardson Community Hospice.

For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.

The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Kosup family with arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wenig Funeral Home
711 Broadway
Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085
(920) 467-3431
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wenig Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved