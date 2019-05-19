|
|
Darlene B. Parra
Sheboygan Falls - Darlene B. Parra (nee Wolske), of Sheboygan Falls, formerly of Sheboygan, passed away Friday evening, May 17, 2019 at Rocky Knoll in Plymouth. She was 82 years old.
Darlene was born May 9, 1937 in Sheboygan, the daughter of Rudolph and Hilda (nee Kohls) Wolske. She attended local schools, and attended Central High School. She was united in marriage with Hector Parra in Cicero, Illinois.
For 40 years, Darlene worked at St. Nicholas Hospital as a nurses aide and later, a physical therapy assistant. She retired from Great Lakes Physical Therapy in Sheboygan after 7 years.
Darlene was a longtime member of St. Luke United Methodist Church, where she was active in various groups and committees. She loved to read, travel, and above all spend time with her family and friends who will never forget her contagious smile and laugh. She was a caregiver to many throughout her life. As the matriarch of her family, she leaves behind a loving legacy of family first.
Darlene is survived by her husband of over 60 years, Hector and their children: Lee (Monica) Parra of Kiel, Charles (Cheryl) Parra of Howards Grove, Raquel (Robert) Speciale of Cascade, Joseph (Jodi) Parra of Sheboygan Falls and Curt (Toni) Parra of St. Louis, MO. She is further survived by her nephews: David (Tammy) Wichmann of Lexington, SC and Keith (Kelly) Wichmann of Elkhart Lake; daughter-in-law Jerri Sue Parra of Sheboygan; grandchildren: Peter (Angela) Moeller, Elaine (Josh) Robinson, Malinda (Philip) Moyer, Tyler (Melissa) Parra, Stefanie (Norbie) Vogel, Nate (Moriah) Jennerman, Caleb Jennerman, Frank Speciale, Christina Speciale, Jennifer (Jeremy) Parra-Nelsen, Terra Armstrong, Alex Magritz, Danika Magritz and Alex Wichmann; 13 great-grandchildren; other relatives and many dear friends.
She is preceded in death by her sister Georgia Wichmann and great-grandson Walker Moeller.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00AM on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 623 Ontario Ave in Sheboygan with Rev. Cindy Thompson officiating. The family will receive visitors from 4:30-7:30PM on Monday, May 20 at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral and Cremation Care Center, 1201 N. 8th St. in Sheboygan, and again on Tuesday, May 21 from 9:00-10:00AM at the church. She will be laid to rest at Lutheran Cemetery in Sheboygan.
A special thanks to Darlene's great-granddaughter Sophie for giving her the spark to keep her fire going for so long. The family would also like to thank the caring staff of Rocky Knoll and Compassus Hospice for their compassionate and loving care.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 19 to May 20, 2019