Darlene H. Thiel



Sheboygan - Darlene H. Thiel, 83, passed away on June 25, 2019 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice Inpatient Center.



She was born May 17, 1936, in Sheboygan, WI, daughter of Edna and William Paske. On August 16, 1958, she married Robert O. Thiel who said, "She was the best life partner I could ever have." They were a team from dancing the jitterbug to building their home, raising their children, and operating Thiel's Garage.



Darlene served her family and community with a giving heart. She cared for her mother and father and was always willing to lend a hand or give a ride. She helped make thousands of sandwiches for the Boys and Girls Club, sewed hundreds of quilts for Lutheran World Relief, and volunteered for the Sheboygan County Museum. At church, she was a member of Martha Circle and Morning Glories and past coordinator of the VILs. She counted offering and served as a Vacation Bible School teacher. At the age of 13, she began teaching Sunday School. Darlene also served as the general leader of the Wise Wizards 4-H Club.



As a role model, she taught us generosity, compassion, gratitude, and what it means to be put others before yourself. Darlene will be remembered for her pecan rolls and fruit kuchens. She daily orchestrated family meals with meat, potatoes, fresh garden vegetables and highly anticipated homemade desserts. She was a prideful housekeeper and grandmother, instilling the importance of faith and family in all. Grandma's words of wisdom will always be "Think ahead."



Darlene is survived by her husband Bob, son William "Bill" Thiel, daughter Linda O'Leary (Craig), grandchildren Matthew Thiel (Kali), Robert O'Leary (Rachel), Ann O'Leary Gundlach (Matthew), and great grandchildren Hannah and Caleb Thiel. Siblings include Evangeline Brooks, Harvey Paske (deceased), Allen Paske, and Elaine Guenther.



A memorial service will be held at First United Lutheran Church, Sheboygan, WI on Friday, June 28 at 11am. Visitation will begin at 9:30 am. Internment of ashes in the church columbarium will immediately follow the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorials have been designated to Sheboygan Lutheran High School Fine Arts Center c/o Darlene Thiel Memorial and First United Lutheran Church.



Our gratitude to the pastors and friends at First United Lutheran Church and the hospice staff for all of their friendship and loving care.



The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Darlene's arrangements.