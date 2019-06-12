|
Darlene J. Rapin
Sheboygan - On Sunday, June 9th, 2019, Darlene J. Rapin, died peacefully after a short stay at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
Darlene was born to John and Marie (Manderle) Rapin on February 12, 1936, in Sheboygan. She attended Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Parish and was a graduate of Sheboygan North High School, Class of 1954.
Following an apprenticeship as a baker for Northwestern University in Chicago, Darlene relocated to Florida where she became an LPN, followed by receiving her RN degree, delivered the class commencement speech, and eventually retired as a supervisor at Biscayne Medical Center in Miami.
Darlene embraced life with a deep passion and drive. She loved the sunny weather and people. She cared for her family, her patients, and pet dogs with distinction. Throughout her life, Darlene's love touched countless lives and she received the Nurse of the Year Award, recognized for her extraordinary nursing and compassionate care.
Darlene returned to Sheboygan in 2015 making her home with her sister and brother-in-law, Patty and Bill Knaus.
Darlene is survived by her sister, Patty Knaus; nieces and nephews, Rick (Kate) Heinzen, James (Addy) Beninghaus, Robert Beninghaus, Thomas (Jena) Beninghaus, Tim (Nancy) Knaus and Lori (Jeff) Wriedt; and other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Orville (Phyllis) Heinzen, Arthur Heinzen, Delores (Charles) Campbell, Virgil Heinzen, Elmer "Chubby" Rapin, and Carole (David) Fritz.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 12 Noon at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church by Father Gideon Buya. A time of visitation and support will be held at the church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Darlene's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Medical Arts and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their compassionate care.
A memorial fund has been established in Darlene's name.
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 12, 2019