Darlene K. (Feldmann) Braun
Glenbeulah - Darlene Katherine (Feldmann) Braun, age 82, of rural Glenbeulah (Town of Greenbush) died peacefully on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan with her family by her side.
Darlene was born May 7, 1938, in the Town of Mequon, the daughter of the late Ruddie and Edna (Benz) Feldmann. She attended Plymouth High School. On November 14, 1964, Darlene married the late Richard Braun from the Town of Osceola and they resided in Glenbeulah. Darlene was a retired baker from the former Country Crafts in Plymouth.
Survivors include her four children, David Braun of Glenbeulah, Debbie (Delbert) Woelfel of Fond du Lac, Judy (Andy) Steffen of Mt. Calvary, and Brenda (Kevin) Schmitz of Malone; nine grandchildren, Adam (Wensday) and Liz Braun, Quinn and Ramzie Woelfel, Phillip, Jesse (Raeann) and Corey (Brandy) Freund, and Meghan and Mason Schmitz; three great-grandchildren, Jayla and Kalvin Freund and Colton Freund; her two brothers, Ronald (Carol) Feldman and James (Judy) Feldmann, both of Plymouth; her sister, Carol (Eugene) Liebe of Greenbush. Darlene is further survived by her in-laws; an aunt; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Richard; her parents, Ruddie & Edna Feldmann; and her father-in-law & mother-in-law, Alois & Bernice Braun.
Visitation: Family and friends are welcome to greet Darlene's family at St. Isidore Parish-Holy Cross Church, 308 S. County Road W, Mt. Calvary, WI 53057, on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 5:30 PM. Visitors are asked to adhere to current Covid 19 mandates.
The Liturgy Mass of Christian Burial will be private. Darlene will be laid to rest next to her husband, Richard, in the Greenbush Cemetery on Thursday morning, October 15th at 10:00 AM.
Darlene's family would like to express a sincere thank you to St. Nicholas Hospital, especially those working in the ICU, the Chaplain, and all other care givers.
The Sippel Funeral Home in St. Cloud is assisting the family (920) 999-2291 www.sippelfuneralhome.net
