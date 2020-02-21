Resources
Prescott, AZ - Darlene Rabe, age 84, of Prescott, AZ, died peacefully in her sleep on Jan 24, 2020. Darlene was born on November 19, 1935 in Sheboygan, WI to the late Conrad and Nathalie Schleining. Darlene is survived by her sisters Betty Acosta of Nevada and Nancy Schleining of Sheboygan, sister-in-law Lorraine Bolgert of Sheboygan, special niece Cynthia (Roger) White of Prescott, and many other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Arthur Bolgert and John (Helena) Schleining, and sisters Hildegarde (Edwin) Gabert and Marian Graskamp.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
