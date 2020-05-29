Darlene Rose Lumme



Cedarburg - Reunited with her beloved husband Harold on May 28, 2020 at the age of 89. Darlene graduated from Central High School in 1949 and married Harold Lumme on July 28, 1956. She is survived by her daughters, Diane (Greg) Rick of Shawano, WI and Karen (Rick) Becker of Germantown, WI grandchildren, Cheryl (Gary) Nielsen of Little Elm, TX and Tim Rick of Howards Grove, WI, great grandchildren, Cameron and Evelyn Nielsen. She was like a second mother to her many nieces and nephews and to her best friend's daughter, Donna Ries. Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, Anna (Kaminski) and William Richter, 3 sisters and one brother. Darlene had a loving, magnetic personality with a sassy sense of humor. She loved playing cards, bowling and bean bags in her younger years and spending time with family on Shawano Lake and at her cottage on Cedar Lake. Darlene volunteered at the Sheboygan County Courthouse as a trial greeter and at St. Mark's food pantry for 13 years, she will be deeply missed and loved forever by everyone that knew her. SPECIAL THANKS to Renee Gross, her devoted niece, Dr. Joe Miller, Coulis Cardiology, Ann Kratz, Aurora Grafton, dear friend, Paula Baeurle, caregivers Jenna Devons and Pat Durfee, the Staff at McKinley Place and Kathy Hospice. A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.









