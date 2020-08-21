Darrel Rodencal
Sheboygan Falls - Darrel "Bud" Edwin Rodencal, 87, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Pine Haven Christian Communites.
Darrel was born on November 18, 1932, in Poy Sippi, WI to Edwin and Gertrude (Heffner) Rodencal. He was a graduate of Berlin High School in 1950. He went on to graduate from Waushara Co. Normal School in 1952. He went on to obtain his Bachelors Degree from UW-Stevens Point and Masters Degree at UW-Milwaukee.
On May 31, 1953, Darrel married the love of his life, Shirley Ann Winkler at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Auroraville, WI by Rev. Victor Dissen.
Darrel served for 2 years in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1953 to 1955. He taught elementary school at East Island School, Waushara Co., Budsin, Neshkero and Montello in Marquette County and the remaining 31 years of his career at Sheboygan Falls. He continued to serve as a substitute teacher at Sheboygan Falls following retirement until 2003.
He was a faithful member of St Paul Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls. He served on church council, finance board, choir and worked with Sunday School. In later years served with visitation of shut-ins. Darrel enjoyed traveling, gardening, reading, crossword, jigsaw puzzles, sheepshead, and visiting with friends and family. Throughout his life he made a positive impact on the many people who were blessed to know him. His genuine love for people was always apparent.
Darrel is survived by his two daughters, Kathleen Rodencal of Sheboygan Sue (Dave) Rondeau of Plymouth; son, Laurie James (Teresa) Rodencal of Plymouth; three grandsons, Zachary Rondeau, Dustin Rondeau, Caleb Rodencal; four sister-in-laws, Joan (Delmar) Behm, Sylvia Wells, Diane Rodencal, Wanda Hurd; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Darrel was preceded in death by his wife Shirley, infant son Michael, infant daughter Teresa, parents, Edwin and Gertrude Rodencal; parents-in-law Everett and Olga Winkler, two brothers, Eugene Rodencal, Keith "Butch" Rodencal; two brother-in-laws, Darrell Winkler, Ronald Winkler.
A funeral service to celebrate Darrel's life will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 1:00 pm at St Paul Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls with Pastor Kyle Backhaus officiating. A burial will take place at Poy Sippi Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may greet the family at St Paul Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 11:00 am until the time of service at 1:00 pm.
The family wishes to thank to Dr. Hancock and Dr. Schroeder. Also a special thanks to the Pine Haven staff at Prairie Crossing, Redeemer unit and Covenant Home for their exceptional care and compassion to Darrel and his family.
A memorial fund is being established in his name.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com
