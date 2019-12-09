Services
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
5:30 PM
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darrell Widder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darrell Widder


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darrell Widder Obituary
Darrell Widder

Sheboygan - Darrell Widder was born on February 17, 1946 and passed away on December 8, 2019 at the age of 73. He proudly served in the United States Army Reserves. Darrell was the owner operator of Darrell Widder Motors for 42 years where he had the pleasure of working with Michael Fasse and Elaine Dunish. He had a passion for selling cars and enjoyed bicycling, stock car races and was a big advocate of Ford. Darrell was also very supportive of Bethlehem Lutheran Church and Lutheran High School.

Darrell is survived by his stepsons, Robert Lyons (significant other Julie Schroeder) and Kenneth (Julie) Lyons; grandchild, Owen Lyons and former wife, LaVonne Ashworth. He is further survived by numerous friends and close friend, Diane Hameister. Darrell is preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Vivian Widder; uncle, Lawrence and aunt, Mildred Strow and his nephew, Tommy Strow.

Visitation will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, from 3:30 p.m. until the time of memorial service at 5:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Darrell's name.

God needed a car salesman and now he has the best.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darrell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
Download Now