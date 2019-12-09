|
Darrell Widder
Sheboygan - Darrell Widder was born on February 17, 1946 and passed away on December 8, 2019 at the age of 73. He proudly served in the United States Army Reserves. Darrell was the owner operator of Darrell Widder Motors for 42 years where he had the pleasure of working with Michael Fasse and Elaine Dunish. He had a passion for selling cars and enjoyed bicycling, stock car races and was a big advocate of Ford. Darrell was also very supportive of Bethlehem Lutheran Church and Lutheran High School.
Darrell is survived by his stepsons, Robert Lyons (significant other Julie Schroeder) and Kenneth (Julie) Lyons; grandchild, Owen Lyons and former wife, LaVonne Ashworth. He is further survived by numerous friends and close friend, Diane Hameister. Darrell is preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Vivian Widder; uncle, Lawrence and aunt, Mildred Strow and his nephew, Tommy Strow.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, from 3:30 p.m. until the time of memorial service at 5:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Darrell's name.
God needed a car salesman and now he has the best.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019