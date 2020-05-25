Services
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 893-9797
Resources
More Obituaries for David Drossel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David A. Drossel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David A. Drossel Obituary
David A. Drossel

Sheboygan Falls - David A. Drossel, age 54, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on May 22, 2020, at St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan.

He was born in Sheboygan Falls on October 13, 1965, a son of Eugene and Arnita (Schroeder) Drossel.

David graduated from Oshkosh North High School in 1984, and on March 28, 1987, he married the love of his life, Vicky Voeks, in Appleton.

He worked at Spartech Plastics in Sheboygan Falls for 25 years.

David enjoyed being outside, camping, drinking his Bloody Marys, going on an annual trip to WI Dells with his family, and loved playing with his grandkids.

Survivors include: Wife: Vicky; Four Children: Hayley (special friend: Jake), Kyle, Kayla (special friend: Carlos), and Ashley (special friend: Austin); Two Grandchildren: Tatum and Matthew; Parents: Eugene and Arnita; and Brother: Dan (Rose).

He is further survived by: Father-in-law: Gerald Voeks; Brother-in-law: Randy (Pam) Voeks; Sisters-in-law: Cindy (John) Wimberly, Becky (John) Koepsel, Tracy Hennigan, and Sally Reiland (special friend: Gabe); as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

David was preceded in death by his step-father and mother-in-law: Ronnie and Donna Reiland.

A celebration of David's life will be held on Friday (May 29, 2020) at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Visitation will take place from 4-6:00 PM, with a service to follow at 6:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in David's name.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 25 to May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -