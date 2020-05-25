|
David A. Drossel
Sheboygan Falls - David A. Drossel, age 54, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on May 22, 2020, at St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan.
He was born in Sheboygan Falls on October 13, 1965, a son of Eugene and Arnita (Schroeder) Drossel.
David graduated from Oshkosh North High School in 1984, and on March 28, 1987, he married the love of his life, Vicky Voeks, in Appleton.
He worked at Spartech Plastics in Sheboygan Falls for 25 years.
David enjoyed being outside, camping, drinking his Bloody Marys, going on an annual trip to WI Dells with his family, and loved playing with his grandkids.
Survivors include: Wife: Vicky; Four Children: Hayley (special friend: Jake), Kyle, Kayla (special friend: Carlos), and Ashley (special friend: Austin); Two Grandchildren: Tatum and Matthew; Parents: Eugene and Arnita; and Brother: Dan (Rose).
He is further survived by: Father-in-law: Gerald Voeks; Brother-in-law: Randy (Pam) Voeks; Sisters-in-law: Cindy (John) Wimberly, Becky (John) Koepsel, Tracy Hennigan, and Sally Reiland (special friend: Gabe); as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
David was preceded in death by his step-father and mother-in-law: Ronnie and Donna Reiland.
A celebration of David's life will be held on Friday (May 29, 2020) at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Visitation will take place from 4-6:00 PM, with a service to follow at 6:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in David's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 25 to May 27, 2020