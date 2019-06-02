|
Cedar Grove - David A. Heuver, 75, of Cedar Grove on May 27, 2019, the Lord said, "Well done good and faithful servant" and took him suddenly while at his home.
Dave was born on December 16, 1943, in Sheboygan, the son of the late Harley and Ellen (Wolfert) Heuver. Dave graduated from Cedar Grove High School in 1962. On September 5, 1964, he married his high school sweetheart, Judith Meylink in Cedar Grove. They were happily married for a wonderful 54 years. Dave worked as an office manager for the Kohler Co. for over 25 years. He finished his working career at Home Depot before retiring in 2008.
Dave was a lifelong member of Calvary Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Cedar Grove where he served as deacon, elder, choir member and a Bible Class and Sunday School teacher. Dave served as the President of the Village of Cedar Grove for many years. His true passion was for Campus Life in Sheboygan where he served as chairman for many years from the early 80's up until the time of his passing. His love for children was seen and felt by many. In his retirement, he would dress up as Santa during the Christmas season. He was famous for "sneaking" M&M's to the kids at church, mostly just giving them to their moms. Dave "Sweeper" had a passion for Lake Michigan fishing and growing roses that he loved to give to others. Dave enjoyed HO model trains and he meticulously recreated buildings of Cedar Grove from the 1950's. He was a fixture at the local coffee shop and all of the Cedar Grove High School Rocket sporting events. Football and wrestling were his favorites. He was the voice of the Rocket Wrestling Tournament for many years. Most dear to Dave's heart were his faith and his family.
He is survived by his wife, Judy of Cedar Grove; one daughter, Elizabeth "Beth" Heuver of Oostburg; two sons, Douglas (Carrie) Heuver of Howards Grove and Matthew Heuver of Kohler; three sisters, Mary (Larry) Prinsen, Diane (Glen) Hilbelink, and Laurie (Gerry) Peterson, all of Cedar Grove; one brother, Russell (Cindy) Heuver of Howards Grove; three sisters-in-law,, Ruth (Ray) Ekkhoff of Peoria, IL, Carol Vaughn of Vancouver, WA, and Janice Jennings of Allen, TX; numerous nieces and nephews.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Harley and Ellen Heuver; and parents-in-law, Erwin and Alyda Meylink; one sister-in-law, Phyllis (Mrs. Bob) Stewart; and two brothers-in-law, Bob Stewart and Rodney Vaughn.
A service to celebrate Dave's life will take place at Calvary Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Cedar Grove on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11 am. with the Rev. David Cornette officiating. Burial will take place at the Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Despite the fact that Dave Hated receiving lines, relatives and friends may greet the family at the Wenig Funeral Home in Oostburg on Friday from 4-7 pm, and on Saturday, at church, from 9:30 until the time of the service at 11 am.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Dave's memory for the Campus Life Family Center, 6426 South Business Drive, PO Box 83, Sheboygan, WI 53082.
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 2, 2019