David A. Stiller
Sheboygan - David Allen Stiller, 76, of Sheboygan, passed away November 10, 2020 at his residence with his loving family by his side.
David was born July 6, 1944 to the late Bernard and Helen (Smerke) Stiller. He attended school in the Sheboygan area. On May 27, 1967 he married the love of his life Donna Mae Adamavich.
In 1972 his family moved to Spearfish, South Dakota where he opened "Stiller's Welding". He was an exceptional welder throughout his years. He also worked in the oilfield in Williston, North Dakota. He later returned home to Sheboygan where he retired from Spiller Spring.
During his retirement he enjoyed working at Kangaroo Messenger Service and all the people he met. He loved Harley Davidson Motorcycles, hunting, fishing and shooting pool with his buddies and their trips back out to Sturgis, South Dakota.
Those David leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Donna, his two children, Kari (Mark) Mans and Lynda Stiller-Devoe both of Sheboygan; grandchildren, Mitchel Bruhn of Blaisdell, North Dakota, Kayla Bruhn (Matthew Mans), Jessica (Wesley) Cervantes of Sheboygan, LaDonna Stiller (Jonathan Marquart) of Forth Worth, Texas, Alyssa Devoe (Clayton Horneck) of Kohler; Great grandchildren Francisco, Gianna, Ruthann and Sophia. David recently connected with and is survived by his half sister Bonnie Oberhuber Mott. David was preceded in death by his parents.
A private memorial service for David will be held for immediate family per David's wishes. A celebration of David's life will be held at a later date.
A heartfelt thank you to the caring staff of Aurora at Home Hospice and Davita Dialysis.
