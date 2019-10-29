|
David A. Uraynar
Green Bay - David A. Uraynar, age 52, of Green Bay, WI, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at his home.
David was born on May 21, 1967 in Sheboygan, son of the late Anton and Marlene (Ackeret) Uraynar. He was an avid sportsman, enjoying hunting, fishing and shack time at the Sheboygan marsh. Above all, David enjoyed spending time with his kids.
Survivors include one son: Anton D. Uraynar, Manitowoc; one daughter: Angela M. Uraynar, Orange City, IA; and the mother of his children: Patricia O. Bundy-Szyman, Orange City, IA. He is preceded in death by his parents Anton J. and Marlene N. (Ackeret) Uraynar.
Cremation has taken place at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and private family services will be held at a later date.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019