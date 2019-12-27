|
David B. Lenderman
Greenbush - David Barry "Lips" "Dave" Lenderman, age 77, of Greenbush, WI, passed away Thursday (December 26, 2019) at Aurora Grafton Medical Center after bravely battling a prolonged illness.
He was born on June 6, 1942 in Media, PA, a son of the late Samuel W. and Leola (Wood) Lenderman.
Dave graduated from Plymouth High School in 1960.
He worked at the Stokely Company, Knowles Manufacturing and for 46 years at the Kohler Company where he retired in 2007. He bartended at the Greenbush Inn, Four Seasons, and the Stage Coach Inn.
Dave joined the Greenbush Fire Department in 1963, serving as First Assistant from 1964-1965 and as Chief from 1966 to 1988, retiring in 1989.
On March 22, 1996, he married Jeanne Hogue in Sheboygan.
He loved camping, fishing, golfing, bowling, grilling and catering, deer hunting with the Greenbush Tamarack Club, snowmobiling and motorcycling.
Survivors include his Wife: Jeanne; Three Children: Don (Sholeh Vaziri) Lenderman of Royal Oak, MI, Debra (Robert) Hellmer of Greenbush and Jason Lenderman of Plymouth.;Three grandchildren: Lucas Hellmer (Special friend: Dani Demory), Emma Hellmer and Daria Lenderman; One Great Grandchild: Lillyanna; and Step children: Brandon (Sue) Scheffen of Cascade, Jason Hogue and Ryan Hogue both of Armstrong.
He is also survived by in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by Brothers: Warren "Sam" Lenderman, Fariman "Monk" Lenderman and Robert and Eugene Lenderman; Sisters: Nancy Thackray and Marna Fair; and by other In-laws, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Monday evening (December 30, 2019) at 5:00 P.M. at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Burial will be in the Greenbush Cemetery.
Visitation will take place on Monday (Dec. 30) at the Suchon Funeral Home from 2:00 P.M. until time of Services.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Dave's name.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Dave's name.
The family would like to send a special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Aurora Grafton Medical Center and Aurora St. Luke's Hospital and especially to Dr. Kapur, Dr. Solis, Dr. Kuttikat, and Dr. Kream for all the care and compassion given to Dave.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019