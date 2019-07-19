|
|
David C. Sprenger
Hiles - David Carl Sprenger, age 78, of Hiles, WI and formerly from Plymouth, WI, passed away peacefully at home with his wife Mary by his side on July 18, 2019.
David was born in Sheboygan Wisconsin to Harold & Norma (Klemme) Sprenger on February 8, 1941. He went to school at St. John Lutheran School & Plymouth High School. He married Mary Kathryn Hill on July 14, 1962 in Chilton, WI. He worked in the engine division for Kohler Co. for over 30 years.
David loved fishing and hunting and spending time on Pine Lake as well as fishing trips to Brindley's Harbor in Minnesota. He never missed a chance to watch his children play sports and in the later years, he loved watching all of his grandchildren play sports, and made many road trips to watch football, volleyball, and hockey games.
David is survived by (his wife, Mary Kathryn (Hill) Sprenger, son, Mark Harold (Tami Meives) Sprenger, Margaret Mary (Brad) Hau, Nathan David (special friend, Alyssa Rigney) Sprenger, Megan Gwynn Sprenger, Seth Carter (special friend, Elizabeth Altenburg) Hau, and Bradley Cole (Kiera Scanlan) Hau. Sister, Kathleen (Ron) Rusch. David also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, cousins, as well as countless friends.
David is preceded in death by his parent's, Norma (Klemme) Sprenger and Harold Sprenger, his son, Paul Arthur Sprenger, and his brother Lee Sprenger.
Friends and family may join the family for visitation on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 9 AM - 11 AM at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Crandon Wisconsin with a celebration of life service to follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kyle Verage officiating. A private burial for the family will take place at St. Paul Cemetery in Sheboygan Falls WI.
The family would like to say a special thank you all of the Ascension hospice staff for their support and kindness.
