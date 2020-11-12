David C. Steiner
Plymouth - David Charles Steiner, age 75, of rural Plymouth, WI, died on November 10, 2020, at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center, where he was a patient for 11 days.
He was born on March 8, 1945 in Plymouth, WI, a son of the late Walter and Coral (Barber) Steiner.
Dave graduated from Plymouth High School in 1963 and was in the United States National Guard for four years.
On October 25, 1969, he married Gerty Goetsch at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth, where he was a lifelong member.
He was employed at Borden's in Plymouth for 47 years. He enjoyed gun and bow hunting for deer. He was a member of the Whitetail Bowhunters, where he was the clubhouse manager for many years. He was also a lifelong Green Bay Packers Fan.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Gerty of Plymouth; three children, Denise of Sheboygan Falls, Darrick (Michelle) of Plymouth, Darlene (Gary) Beaudoin of Sheboygan Falls; and five grandchildren, Eli and Cora Steiner, Samantha, Mitchell, and Michael Beaudoin. He is further survived by two brothers, Donald (Mary Ann) of Plymouth and Dennis (Shirley) Steiner of Plymouth; two sisters-in-law, Marian Martinez of Sheboygan and Karen Goetsch of Plymouth; two brothers-in-law, Wayne (Susie) Goetsch of Plymouth and Herb (Judy) Goetsch of Minnesota; and his loving canine companion, Elvis.
He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Daryl and Leonard Steiner; two sisters, Betty Dedering and Sandy Bishop; two brothers-in-law, Warren and Roger Goetsch; and one nephew, Steven Steiner.
Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday (November 16, 2020) at 12:00 Noon at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth. Father Philip Reifenberg, Pastor of the Church, will officiate. Burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Monday (Nov. 16) at the CHURCH from 10:30 AM until time of Mass. Please wear a mask and practice proper social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Dave's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff of the ICU at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center, especially Kathy, for all the care and compassion given to Dave.