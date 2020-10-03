David Carrier
Oostburg - David Alan Carrier, 50, of Oostburg, went to live with Jesus on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center.
David was born on August 5, 1970, in Shawano, WI to Charles and Jane (Sanford) Carrier. Dave grew up an active and inquiring boy loving to do outdoor things, which involved activities from his Native American heritage of which he was very proud. He graduated from Sheboygan South High School. He loved to be with people and help those who were in need of it. He came to know his big brother, Jesus and spent time talking and visiting with Him.
David is survived by his father, Charles "Chuck" Carrier; sister, Beth Jackson; brother, Ben (Elena) Carrier; step-sister, Zara Radtke; two nephews, Tyson Jackson, Adriel Jackson; niece, Alex Carrier; step-nephew, Geoffrey Radtke; two step-nieces, Taylore Radtke, Gabby Estrada; and many other relatives and friends.
David was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Eleanor Carrier, Monard and Marion Sanford; mother, Jane Wenz; stepfather, Jim Wenz; stepmother, Lily Carrier; and great-nephew Kovi Kyrie Jackson.
A private family memorial service will be held.
Memorials may be made to Samaritan's Hand in Sheboygan.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com
The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the Carrier family with arrangements.