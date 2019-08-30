|
David D. Lorbecki
Elkhart Lake - David D. Lorbecki, 84, of Elkhart Lake passed away on Tuesday evening, August 27, 2019 at Rocky Knoll Health Care Facility.
David was born on January 20, 1935 in Milwaukee a son to Francis and Bernice (Kubisiak) Lorbecki. He attended St. Rose Catholic School in Milwaukee, Oconomowoc High School and graduated from Watertown High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Nancy Osterhout, on June 14, 1955 in Cherry Point, North Carolina. David had a career in sales and following a variety of jobs came to Sargento Foods where he retired as Senior Vice President in the Food Service Division. In retirement David and Nancy enjoyed spending the winters in Lake Havasu, Arizona and spending the summers at their home on Virgin Lake. David found family and God an important part of his life and enjoyed time spent with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was an avid Packers, Badgers, Bucks and Brewers fan.
David was a Marine Corps veteran serving in the Pacific during the Korean War era.
David was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Elkhart Lake serving as the Parish Council President and was a member of the Marine Corps League in Lake Havasu.
David is survived by his wife of 64 years, Nancy; his six children, Danny (Linda) Lorbecki of Two Rivers, Kelly (Steven) Stardy of Melissa, Texas, Liz (Mark) Kuhn of New Holstein, Andy (Jackie) Lorbecki of Sheboygan Falls, Frank (Debbie) Lorbecki of Grafton and Mike Lorbecki of Kiel; 20 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren; a brother, Frank Lorbecki of New Jersey and a sister Mary Fendt of Fond du Lac. Nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends further survive. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Jack and Bob Lorbecki, a sister-in-law, June Lorbecki and a brother-in-law, Gene Fendt.
A Memorial Mass for David will be celebrated 2 PM, Sunday, September 1 at St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church with Rev. Philip Reifenberg as celebrant. Burial with military honors accorded will be in St. Thomas Aquinas North Cemetery. Family and friends may gather at the church, 94 N. Lincoln St. in Elkhart Lake on Sunday from 12 Noon until the time of Mass at 2 PM
In preference to flowers memorials in David's name may be directed to the s Project.
David's family would like to express their thanks and sincere gratitude to those who have cared for and gave comfort to him, Rachel and the staff at Cedar Bay Assisted Living, Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice and the wonderful staff at Rocky Knoll Health Care Facility.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.wittkoppfcs.com
Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Service is serving the family.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Aug. 30, 2019