David DeSmidt
David DeSmidt

Plymouth - David DeSmidt, of Plymouth, passed away at home at the age of 58.

He was born in Plymouth on January 22, 1962, a son of Carolyn (Backhaus) DeSmidt and the late Ronald DeSmidt.

David attended St. John Lutheran Grade School and Plymouth High School, and graduated from Maranatha Baptist Academy in Watertown, WI. Following high school, David served for the United States Army as a medic in Korea and Desert Storm.

He married Robin Forrest, and the couple raised their daughter Laurel.

David worked in Sheboygan as a private LPN, and he loved to bird watch, fish, camp, hike, and spend time with his family.

Survivors include: Daughter: Laurel (Tyler) Booth; Mother: Carolyn DeSmidt; Brother: Jeffrey DeSmidt; Half-siblings: Robert and Raquel; Step-siblings: Lisa, Rich, and Lori; Nephew: Taylor; and Niece: Kassandra. He is also survived by other relatives and friends.

David was preceded in death by: His father; Step-father: Richard; and Special cousin: Debbie.

A celebration of David's life will be held on Friday (October 16, 2020) from 11:00AM - 1:00PM at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Please wear masks and practice proper social distancing.

Following the celebration at the funeral home there will be a procession to St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery in the Town of Mitchell for a graveside prayer service and military rites.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in David's name.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
