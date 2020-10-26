It seems like yesterday we were growing up and hanging out with the cousins and family at grandmas. Time goes by and I was the new guy at A&P Cheese and you were there to help me adjust to my first job. Hanging out after work and talking about all kinds of things was great. Your insight on the bible and life helped me get through high school and beyond. So glad you made it down to San Antonio to visit the times you did. Seeing you at the cousin reunion in June 2019 was nice to catch up on old memories and make new ones. Our time is short here and I know we will see each other again soon. Until then.



James 4:14

Why, you do not even know what will happen tomorrow. What is your life? You are a mist that appears for a little while and then vanishes.

Dale Adermann

Family