David DeSmidt
1962 - 2020
David DeSmidt

Plymouth - David DeSmidt, of Plymouth, passed away at home at the age of 58.

A celebration of David's life will be held on Friday (October 30, 2020) from 11:00AM - 1:00PM at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Please wear masks and practice proper social distancing.

Following the celebration at the funeral home there will be a procession to St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery in the Town of Mitchell for a graveside prayer service and military rites.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in David's name.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Celebration of Life
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
OCT
30
Graveside service
St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery
October 16, 2020
It seems like yesterday we were growing up and hanging out with the cousins and family at grandmas. Time goes by and I was the new guy at A&P Cheese and you were there to help me adjust to my first job. Hanging out after work and talking about all kinds of things was great. Your insight on the bible and life helped me get through high school and beyond. So glad you made it down to San Antonio to visit the times you did. Seeing you at the cousin reunion in June 2019 was nice to catch up on old memories and make new ones. Our time is short here and I know we will see each other again soon. Until then.

James 4:14
Why, you do not even know what will happen tomorrow. What is your life? You are a mist that appears for a little while and then vanishes.
Dale Adermann
Family
October 14, 2020
Carolyn, I am saddened by the death of your son. Peace be with you.
Sgaron Chapman
Classmate
