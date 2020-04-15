Services
David E. Pilon

David E. Pilon


1926 - 2020
David E. Pilon Obituary
David E. Pilon

Sheboygan - David E Pilon, age 93 of Sheboygan, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, peacefully at his home.

David was born in Niagara, WI on August 20, 1926 to Ada and Eugene Pilon. He was the oldest of ten children, graduated from Niagara High School in 1944, and went into the Navy. He graduated from Stout State University with his Bachelor's Degree in 1951 in Industrial Arts Education and with his Masters in 1966.

He taught Industrial Arts Woodworking at Central and South High School in Sheboygan until he retired in 1985. In 1951, he married Phyllis J. Walsh in Richland Center, WI and was happily married to her for 66 years until her death in May of 2018.

They had five children: Dan (Debra) Pilon, Murrysville, PA, Doug Pilon, Fond du Lac, WI, Don (Patti) Pilon, Sheboygan, WI, Ruth (Jack) Petersen, Carmel, IN, and Mary Rustad, Rochester, MN. They have 12 grandchildren: Peter, Philip, Nathan, Jamey, Dave, Joe, Andy, Dan, John, Brittany, Eric, and Kevin, four great grandchildren, and three great- great grandchildren. He is survived by two brothers and four sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, and two brothers-in-laws.

David provided for his family and enjoyed taking them on many camping trips. He loved the outdoors, especially in northern Wisconsin at his cabin. David especially looked forward to deer hunting season and fishing with family and friends. He enjoyed teaching wood working at South High School, mentoring his students and working with the South High faculty. He and Phyllis loved traveling to many states and overseas. He also liked playing cards and watching the Packers. He also helped out with the Boy Scouts and was an active member of Saint Dominic's Church.

A Remembrance Mass and Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.

Instead of flowers, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels, at 1004 S. Taylor Dr., Sheboygan, WI 53081.

The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with David's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020
